The Temple Owls (6-6) face the UTSA Roadrunners (6-5) at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday in AAC play.

UTSA Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: ESPN+

UTSA vs. Temple Scoring Comparison

The Roadrunners' 64.0 points per game are just 0.2 more points than the 63.8 the Owls give up to opponents.

UTSA has put together a 4-1 record in games it scores more than 63.8 points.

Temple is 5-0 when it allows fewer than 64.0 points.

The Owls record 71.9 points per game, 9.1 more points than the 62.8 the Roadrunners allow.

Temple has a 5-4 record when putting up more than 62.8 points.

When UTSA gives up fewer than 71.9 points, it is 6-5.

The Owls are making 40.2% of their shots from the field, 4.6% higher than the Roadrunners allow to opponents (35.6%).

The Roadrunners make 40.1% of their shots from the field, just 1.2% less than the Owls' defensive field-goal percentage.

UTSA Leaders

Kyra White: 10.6 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 31.3 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (15-for-50)

10.6 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 31.3 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (15-for-50) Elyssa Coleman: 10.3 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.7 BLK, 44.0 FG%

10.3 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.7 BLK, 44.0 FG% Sidney Love: 12.2 PTS, 1.5 STL, 39.6 FG%, 24.0 3PT% (6-for-25)

12.2 PTS, 1.5 STL, 39.6 FG%, 24.0 3PT% (6-for-25) Aysia Proctor: 9.4 PTS, 50.5 FG%, 23.8 3PT% (5-for-21)

9.4 PTS, 50.5 FG%, 23.8 3PT% (5-for-21) Idara Udo: 6.3 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 43.3 FG%

UTSA Schedule