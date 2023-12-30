The Temple Owls (6-6) face the UTSA Roadrunners (6-5) at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday in AAC play.

UTSA Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
  • Where: Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other AAC Games

UTSA vs. Temple Scoring Comparison

  • The Roadrunners' 64.0 points per game are just 0.2 more points than the 63.8 the Owls give up to opponents.
  • UTSA has put together a 4-1 record in games it scores more than 63.8 points.
  • Temple is 5-0 when it allows fewer than 64.0 points.
  • The Owls record 71.9 points per game, 9.1 more points than the 62.8 the Roadrunners allow.
  • Temple has a 5-4 record when putting up more than 62.8 points.
  • When UTSA gives up fewer than 71.9 points, it is 6-5.
  • The Owls are making 40.2% of their shots from the field, 4.6% higher than the Roadrunners allow to opponents (35.6%).
  • The Roadrunners make 40.1% of their shots from the field, just 1.2% less than the Owls' defensive field-goal percentage.

UTSA Leaders

  • Kyra White: 10.6 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 31.3 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (15-for-50)
  • Elyssa Coleman: 10.3 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.7 BLK, 44.0 FG%
  • Sidney Love: 12.2 PTS, 1.5 STL, 39.6 FG%, 24.0 3PT% (6-for-25)
  • Aysia Proctor: 9.4 PTS, 50.5 FG%, 23.8 3PT% (5-for-21)
  • Idara Udo: 6.3 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 43.3 FG%

UTSA Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/14/2023 Houston L 66-64 UTSA Convocation Center
12/17/2023 @ Oregon L 61-48 Matthew Knight Arena
12/19/2023 @ Seattle U W 75-64 Redhawk Center
12/30/2023 @ Temple - Liacouras Center
1/2/2024 @ East Carolina - Minges Coliseum
1/6/2024 Wichita State - UTSA Convocation Center

