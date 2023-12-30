UTSA vs. Temple December 30 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 12:11 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Saturday's AAC slate includes the Temple Owls (5-5) against the UTSA Roadrunners (5-4), at 1:00 PM ET.
If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
UTSA vs. Temple Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Saturday, December 30
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other UTSA Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
UTSA Players to Watch
- Kyra White: 11.9 PTS, 5.2 REB, 4.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.4 BLK
- Sidney Love: 13.3 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Elyssa Coleman: 9.8 PTS, 6.6 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.9 BLK
- Idara Udo: 5.6 PTS, 6.4 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Aysia Proctor: 8.1 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Temple Players to Watch
- Aleah Nelson: 11.4 PTS, 3.2 REB, 5.0 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Rayne Tucker: 9.4 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Ines Piper: 8.3 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.4 BLK
- Tiarra East: 11.1 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Tristen Taylor: 7.8 PTS, 1.7 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.