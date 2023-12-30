The UTEP Miners (8-5) are slight underdogs (by 1.5 points) to continue a three-game home winning streak when they host the Seattle U Redhawks (7-5) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET. The matchup has a point total of 137.5.

UTEP vs. Seattle U Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: El Paso, Texas

El Paso, Texas Venue: Don Haskins Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Seattle U -1.5 137.5

Miners Betting Records & Stats

UTEP has played four games this season that have gone over 137.5 combined points scored.

UTEP has a 147.5-point average over/under in its outings this season, 10.0 more points than this game's point total.

UTEP has a 3-7-0 record against the spread this season.

UTEP (3-7-0 ATS) has covered the spread 54.5% of the time, 24.5% less often than Seattle U (6-5-0) this season.

UTEP vs. Seattle U Over/Under Stats

Games Over 137.5 % of Games Over 137.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Seattle U 6 54.5% 76.0 153.9 66.2 135.7 140.6 UTEP 4 40% 77.9 153.9 69.5 135.7 140.9

Additional UTEP Insights & Trends

The Miners' 77.9 points per game are 11.7 more points than the 66.2 the Redhawks give up to opponents.

UTEP is 2-4 against the spread and 8-1 overall when it scores more than 66.2 points.

UTEP vs. Seattle U Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Seattle U 6-5-0 3-5 5-6-0 UTEP 3-7-0 1-3 4-6-0

UTEP vs. Seattle U Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Seattle U UTEP 12-2 Home Record 11-7 7-7 Away Record 3-10 6-5-0 Home ATS Record 6-7-0 5-8-0 Away ATS Record 7-6-0 75.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 69.9 68.6 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 66.6 2-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 9-4-0 9-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-5-0

