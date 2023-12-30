2024 NCAA Bracketology: UTEP Women's March Madness Resume | January 7
Can we expect UTEP to secure a spot in the 2024 women's NCAA Tournament? Here's a look at its full tournament resume with bracketology insights included.
How UTEP ranks
|Record
|CUSA Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|6-8
|1-0
|NR
|NR
|280
UTEP's best wins
In its signature win of the season, UTEP took down the Southern Utah Thunderbirds in an 89-62 win on December 30. With 19 points, Jane Asinde was the leading scorer against Southern Utah. Second on the team was Erin Wilson, with 14 points.
Next best wins
- 81-72 at home over New Mexico State (No. 284/RPI) on January 6
- 62-60 at home over UMKC (No. 288/RPI) on November 11
- 95-88 at home over North Alabama (No. 325/RPI) on November 26
UTEP's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-2 | Quadrant 3: 0-5 | Quadrant 4: 4-0
- When facing Quadrant 3 opponents (based on the RPI), UTEP is 0-5 (.000%) -- tied for the seventh-most defeats.
Schedule insights
- According to our predictions, UTEP is playing the 123rd-ranked schedule in the country the rest of the way.
- The Miners have 15 games left on the schedule, with six contests coming versus teams that are over .500, and six games against teams that have a worse record than their own.
- In terms of UTEP's upcoming schedule, it has 15 games left, with none coming against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.
UTEP's next game
- Matchup: UTEP Miners vs. Florida International Panthers
- Date/Time: Saturday, January 13 at 2:30 PM ET
- Location: Don Haskins Center in El Paso, Texas
