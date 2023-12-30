How to Watch the UT Arlington vs. New Mexico State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 30
The UT Arlington Mavericks (3-8) will host the New Mexico State Aggies (6-6) after losing three straight home games. It begins at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023.
UT Arlington Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: College Park Center in Arlington, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
UT Arlington vs. New Mexico State Scoring Comparison
- The Aggies score 17.6 fewer points per game (63.1) than the Mavericks give up to opponents (80.7).
- The Mavericks score 10.6 more points per game (67.4) than the Aggies give up (56.8).
- UT Arlington is 3-7 when scoring more than 56.8 points.
- New Mexico State is 6-4 when giving up fewer than 67.4 points.
- The Mavericks are making 39.9% of their shots from the field, the same percentage the Aggies allow to opponents.
- The Aggies shoot 42.2% from the field, 2.8% lower than the Mavericks concede.
UT Arlington Leaders
- Avery Brittingham: 12.7 PTS, 9.0 REB, 1.6 STL, 1.1 BLK, 46.5 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (8-for-20)
- Gia Adams: 12.5 PTS, 1.5 STL, 39.6 FG%, 26.5 3PT% (9-for-34)
- Taliyah Clark: 11.8 PTS, 42.0 FG%, 35.4 3PT% (17-for-48)
- Adela Valkova: 8.8 PTS, 60.0 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (2-for-5)
- Nya Threatt: 6.5 PTS, 24.7 FG%, 26.9 3PT% (7-for-26)
UT Arlington Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/5/2023
|@ Colorado
|L 95-74
|CU Events Center
|12/16/2023
|@ Sam Houston
|W 76-65
|Bernard Johnson Coliseum
|12/19/2023
|@ Jacksonville State
|W 69-64
|Pete Mathews Coliseum
|12/30/2023
|New Mexico State
|-
|College Park Center
|1/4/2024
|Tarleton State
|-
|College Park Center
|1/6/2024
|SFA
|-
|College Park Center
