UT Arlington vs. New Mexico State December 30 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The UT Arlington Mavericks (2-8) face the New Mexico State Aggies (6-4) at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023.
UT Arlington vs. New Mexico State Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 30
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
UT Arlington Players to Watch
- Avery Brittingham: 12.1 PTS, 9.1 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.7 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Taliyah Clark: 12.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Gia Adams: 12.0 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Adela Valkova: 7.4 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Nya Threatt: 6.7 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.0 BLK
New Mexico State Players to Watch
- Molly Kaiser: 14.5 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Sabou Gueye: 7.9 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.3 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Ene Adams: 7.8 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Sylena Peterson: 5.2 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Jaila Harding: 8.6 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.0 BLK
