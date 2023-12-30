The UT Arlington Mavericks (2-8) face the New Mexico State Aggies (6-4) at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023.

UT Arlington vs. New Mexico State Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, December 30

Saturday, December 30 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

UT Arlington Players to Watch

Avery Brittingham: 12.1 PTS, 9.1 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.7 STL, 1.1 BLK

12.1 PTS, 9.1 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.7 STL, 1.1 BLK Taliyah Clark: 12.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

12.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK Gia Adams: 12.0 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

12.0 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK Adela Valkova: 7.4 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.9 BLK

7.4 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.9 BLK Nya Threatt: 6.7 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.0 BLK

New Mexico State Players to Watch

Molly Kaiser: 14.5 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

14.5 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK Sabou Gueye: 7.9 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.3 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

7.9 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.3 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Ene Adams: 7.8 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

7.8 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Sylena Peterson: 5.2 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK

5.2 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK Jaila Harding: 8.6 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.0 BLK

