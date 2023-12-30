With the Dallas Cowboys taking on the Detroit Lions in Week 17 (Saturday at 8:15 PM ET), is Tony Pollard a good bet to score a touchdown? Below, we break down the odds and numbers to determine how well this matchup sets up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Will Tony Pollard score a touchdown against the Lions?

Odds to score a TD this game: -139 (Bet $13.90 to win $10 if he scores a TD)

Pollard has carried the ball 219 times for a team-high 886 yards (59.1 per game), with five touchdowns.

Pollard has added 52 catches for 295 yards (19.7 per game).

Pollard has scored multiple rushing touchdowns once this season. He has scored on the ground in four games in all.

Tony Pollard Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Giants 14 70 2 2 12 0 Week 2 Jets 25 72 0 7 37 0 Week 3 @Cardinals 23 122 0 3 -1 0 Week 4 Patriots 11 47 0 3 13 0 Week 5 @49ers 8 29 0 4 35 0 Week 6 @Chargers 15 30 0 6 80 0 Week 8 Rams 12 53 0 1 2 0 Week 9 @Eagles 12 51 0 3 12 0 Week 10 Giants 15 55 0 0 0 0 Week 11 @Panthers 12 61 1 4 19 0 Week 12 Commanders 13 79 1 6 24 0 Week 13 Seahawks 20 68 1 3 15 0 Week 14 Eagles 16 59 0 7 37 0 Week 15 @Bills 11 52 0 2 5 0 Week 16 @Dolphins 12 38 0 1 5 0

