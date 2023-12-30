Texas vs. Baylor December 30 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Baylor Bears (9-0) meet a fellow Big 12 squad, the Texas Longhorns (11-0), on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Moody Center. The game will begin at 2:00 PM ET.
Texas vs. Baylor Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 30
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
Texas Players to Watch
- Rori Harmon: 14.3 PTS, 5.6 REB, 7.7 AST, 3.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Taylor Jones: 16.2 PTS, 7.5 REB, 0.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.5 BLK
- Madison Booker: 11.5 PTS, 4.1 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Amina Muhammad: 9.4 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Shaylee Gonzales: 9.4 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
Baylor Players to Watch
- Dre'Una Edwards: 12.4 PTS, 7.3 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Aijha Blackwell: 10.0 PTS, 7.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Darianna Littlepage-Buggs: 10.8 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Sarah Andrews: 12.9 PTS, 2.6 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Bella Fontleroy: 10.4 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
