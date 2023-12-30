Texas State vs. James Madison December 30 Tickets & Start Time
Saturday's Sun Belt schedule includes the James Madison Dukes (10-0, 1-0 Sun Belt) playing the Texas State Bobcats (5-5, 0-0 Sun Belt) at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Texas State vs. James Madison Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Saturday, December 30
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Texas State Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Texas State Players to Watch
- Brandon Love: 11.3 PTS, 6.2 REB, 0.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 2.9 BLK
- Kaden Gumbs: 10.2 PTS, 5 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Josh O'Garro: 8.3 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Christian Turner: 7.1 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Dylan Dawson: 10.4 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
James Madison Players to Watch
- T.J. Bickerstaff: 16.1 PTS, 8.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 1 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Terrence Edwards: 16.1 PTS, 4.9 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Michael Green III: 12.5 PTS, 1.3 REB, 5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Noah Freidel: 11.4 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Julien Wooden: 9.3 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.7 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Texas State vs. James Madison Stat Comparison
|James Madison Rank
|James Madison AVG
|Texas State AVG
|Texas State Rank
|1st
|93.5
|Points Scored
|69.3
|288th
|274th
|74.8
|Points Allowed
|68.5
|121st
|37th
|41.2
|Rebounds
|34.8
|254th
|65th
|10.9
|Off. Rebounds
|11.2
|52nd
|25th
|10
|3pt Made
|4
|357th
|20th
|17.9
|Assists
|11.6
|297th
|144th
|11.4
|Turnovers
|11
|106th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.