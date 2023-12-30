The No. 20 James Madison Dukes (12-0, 1-0 Sun Belt) will be looking to extend a five-game home winning run when taking on the Texas State Bobcats (6-6, 0-0 Sun Belt) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Atlantic Union Bank Center. It airs at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Texas State vs. James Madison Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Atlantic Union Bank Center in Harrisonburg, Virginia
  • TV: ESPN+
  Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Sun Belt Games

Texas State Stats Insights

  • The Bobcats' 45.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.8 percentage points higher than the Dukes have allowed to their opponents (41.5%).
  • Texas State is 6-1 when it shoots better than 41.5% from the field.
  • The Dukes are the rebounding team in the nation, the Bobcats rank 57th.
  • The Bobcats average just 2.6 fewer points per game (70) than the Dukes give up to opponents (72.6).
  • When it scores more than 72.6 points, Texas State is 5-0.

Texas State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In 2022-23, Texas State scored 2.2 more points per game at home (66.1) than on the road (63.9).
  • At home, the Bobcats conceded 68.2 points per game last season. Away, they conceded 66.6.
  • At home, Texas State drained 4.1 trifectas per game last season, 0.2 fewer than it averaged away (4.3). Texas State's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (28.9%) than on the road (30%) too.

Texas State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/15/2023 @ Sam Houston W 73-60 Bernard Johnson Coliseum
12/18/2023 LeTourneau W 110-68 Strahan Arena
12/21/2023 @ Houston L 72-37 Fertitta Center
12/30/2023 @ James Madison - Atlantic Union Bank Center
1/4/2024 Coastal Carolina - Strahan Arena
1/6/2024 Marshall - Strahan Arena

