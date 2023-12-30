The No. 20 James Madison Dukes (12-0, 1-0 Sun Belt) will be looking to extend a five-game home winning run when taking on the Texas State Bobcats (6-6, 0-0 Sun Belt) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Atlantic Union Bank Center. It airs at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Texas State vs. James Madison Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Texas State Stats Insights

The Bobcats' 45.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.8 percentage points higher than the Dukes have allowed to their opponents (41.5%).

Texas State is 6-1 when it shoots better than 41.5% from the field.

The Dukes are the rebounding team in the nation, the Bobcats rank 57th.

The Bobcats average just 2.6 fewer points per game (70) than the Dukes give up to opponents (72.6).

When it scores more than 72.6 points, Texas State is 5-0.

Texas State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, Texas State scored 2.2 more points per game at home (66.1) than on the road (63.9).

At home, the Bobcats conceded 68.2 points per game last season. Away, they conceded 66.6.

At home, Texas State drained 4.1 trifectas per game last season, 0.2 fewer than it averaged away (4.3). Texas State's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (28.9%) than on the road (30%) too.

Texas State Upcoming Schedule