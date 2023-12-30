How to Watch Texas State vs. James Madison on TV or Live Stream - December 30
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 7:17 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The No. 20 James Madison Dukes (12-0, 1-0 Sun Belt) will be looking to extend a five-game home winning run when taking on the Texas State Bobcats (6-6, 0-0 Sun Belt) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Atlantic Union Bank Center. It airs at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Texas State vs. James Madison Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Atlantic Union Bank Center in Harrisonburg, Virginia
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other Sun Belt Games
- UL Monroe vs Appalachian State (1:00 PM ET | December 30)
- Troy vs Coastal Carolina (2:00 PM ET | December 30)
- Arkansas State vs Georgia State (2:00 PM ET | December 30)
Texas State Stats Insights
- The Bobcats' 45.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.8 percentage points higher than the Dukes have allowed to their opponents (41.5%).
- Texas State is 6-1 when it shoots better than 41.5% from the field.
- The Dukes are the rebounding team in the nation, the Bobcats rank 57th.
- The Bobcats average just 2.6 fewer points per game (70) than the Dukes give up to opponents (72.6).
- When it scores more than 72.6 points, Texas State is 5-0.
Texas State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In 2022-23, Texas State scored 2.2 more points per game at home (66.1) than on the road (63.9).
- At home, the Bobcats conceded 68.2 points per game last season. Away, they conceded 66.6.
- At home, Texas State drained 4.1 trifectas per game last season, 0.2 fewer than it averaged away (4.3). Texas State's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (28.9%) than on the road (30%) too.
Texas State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/15/2023
|@ Sam Houston
|W 73-60
|Bernard Johnson Coliseum
|12/18/2023
|LeTourneau
|W 110-68
|Strahan Arena
|12/21/2023
|@ Houston
|L 72-37
|Fertitta Center
|12/30/2023
|@ James Madison
|-
|Atlantic Union Bank Center
|1/4/2024
|Coastal Carolina
|-
|Strahan Arena
|1/6/2024
|Marshall
|-
|Strahan Arena
