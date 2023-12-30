Saturday's game between the Texas State Bobcats (9-3) and Georgia Southern Eagles (10-2) at Strahan Arena is expected to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 68-67, with Texas State taking home the win. Tipoff is at 3:00 PM ET on December 30.

The Bobcats are coming off of a 63-52 win over Alabama A&M in their last outing on Wednesday.

Texas State vs. Georgia Southern Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Strahan Arena in San Marcos, Texas

Texas State vs. Georgia Southern Score Prediction

Prediction: Texas State 68, Georgia Southern 67

Texas State Schedule Analysis

Against the Bowling Green Falcons on November 11, the Bobcats captured their best win of the season, a 74-48 home victory.

The Bobcats have tied for the 27th-most Quadrant 3 wins in the country (three).

Texas State 2023-24 Best Wins

74-48 at home over Bowling Green (No. 119) on November 11

65-57 on the road over UTSA (No. 136) on November 30

67-61 on the road over Florida International (No. 212) on December 18

63-52 over Alabama A&M (No. 253) on December 20

72-46 at home over Denver (No. 271) on December 14

Texas State Leaders

Ja'Niah Henson: 13.3 PTS, 1.4 STL, 39.3 FG%, 46.0 3PT% (23-for-50)

13.3 PTS, 1.4 STL, 39.3 FG%, 46.0 3PT% (23-for-50) Jaylin Foster: 8.8 PTS, 1.5 STL, 38.4 FG%, 39.3 3PT% (11-for-28)

8.8 PTS, 1.5 STL, 38.4 FG%, 39.3 3PT% (11-for-28) Tiffany Tullis: 8.2 PTS, 8.1 REB, 44.6 FG%

8.2 PTS, 8.1 REB, 44.6 FG% Timia Jefferson: 12.0 PTS, 1.3 STL, 41.0 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (2-for-7)

12.0 PTS, 1.3 STL, 41.0 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (2-for-7) Julia Coleman: 5.3 PTS, 61.5 FG%

Texas State Performance Insights

The Bobcats average 68.8 points per game (136th in college basketball) while giving up 57.1 per outing (64th in college basketball). They have a +141 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 11.7 points per game.

At home, the Bobcats are putting up 14.8 more points per game (73.8) than they are on the road (59.0).

Texas State gives up 52.0 points per game in home games this season, compared to 61.3 away from home.

