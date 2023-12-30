2024 NCAA Bracketology: Texas March Madness Odds | January 1
Will Texas be one of the teams to lock up a spot in the March Madness Tournament in 2024? Keep reading and dig into our bracketology preview, which features Texas' full tournament resume.
Want to bet on Texas' upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!
March Madness odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +6000
- Preseason national championship odds: +3000
- Pre-new year national championship odds: +6000
How Texas ranks
|Record
|Big 12 Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|10-2
|0-0
|19
|22
|108
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Texas' best wins
On November 30, Texas registered its best win of the season, a 77-58 victory over the Texas State Bobcats, a top 100 team (No. 92), according to the RPI. The leading scorer against Texas State was Max Abmas, who posted 20 points with six rebounds and seven assists.
Next best wins
- 72-37 at home over UNC Greensboro (No. 113/RPI) on December 29
- 86-63 at home over Wyoming (No. 161/RPI) on November 26
- 96-85 over LSU (No. 196/RPI) on December 16
- 80-64 at home over Rice (No. 230/RPI) on November 15
- 71-55 at home over Texas A&M-CC (No. 241/RPI) on December 22
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Texas' quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 3-0 | Quadrant 4: 7-0
- When facing Quadrant 3 opponents (based on the RPI), Texas is 3-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 29th-most victories.
- When facing Quadrant 4 opponents (according to the RPI), the Longhorns are 7-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the sixth-most wins.
Sign up for Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to catch college basketball all season long!
Schedule insights
- Based on our predictions, Texas has been handed the 227th-ranked schedule in college basketball the rest of the way.
- In terms of the Longhorns' upcoming schedule, they have six games on tap versus teams that have a worse record, and they have 16 contests against teams over .500.
- UT has 18 games left on the schedule, with seven games coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.
Texas' next game
- Matchup: Texas Longhorns vs. UT Arlington Mavericks
- Date/Time: Monday, January 1 at 2:00 PM ET
- Location: Moody Center in Austin, Texas
- TV Channel: LHN
- Favorite: Texas Longhorns -18.5
- Total: 145.5 points
Sportsbook promo codes
Check out betting offers for upcoming Texas games across these sportsbooks:
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.