Saturday's game at Moody Center has the No. 5 Texas Longhorns (13-0) matching up with the No. 10 Baylor Bears (11-0) at 2:00 PM ET on December 30. Our computer prediction projects a 75-67 victory for Texas, who are favored by our model.

The Longhorns are coming off of a 97-52 win over Jackson State in their most recent game on Wednesday.

The Longhorns are coming off of a 97-52 victory against Jackson State in their last outing on Wednesday. The Bears are coming off of a 73-50 win against South Florida in their last game on Thursday. Shaylee Gonzales' team-leading 21 points paced the Longhorns in the win. Sarah Andrews recorded 19 points, five rebounds and two assists for the Bears.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Texas vs. Baylor Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Moody Center in Austin, Texas

Moody Center in Austin, Texas How to Watch on TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Texas vs. Baylor Score Prediction

Prediction: Texas 75, Baylor 67

Top 25 Predictions

Texas Schedule Analysis

Against the No. 15 UConn Huskies on December 3, the Longhorns picked up their best win of the season, an 80-68 home victory.

The Longhorns have tied for the ninth-most Quadrant 1 victories in the nation (two).

The Longhorns have the most Quadrant 3 victories in the country (six).

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Texas 2023-24 Best Wins

80-68 at home over UConn (No. 15/AP Poll) on December 3

88-75 on the road over Arizona (No. 42) on December 13

76-44 over South Florida (No. 109) on November 25

97-52 at home over Jackson State (No. 115) on December 27

84-42 over Arizona State (No. 118) on November 23

Baylor Schedule Analysis

The Bears' signature win this season came in an 84-77 victory against the No. 12 Utah Utes on November 14.

When facing Quadrant 1 teams, the Bears are 2-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the ninth-most wins.

When facing Quadrant 3 opponents (based on the RPI), the Longhorns are 6-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the first-most wins.

Baylor 2023-24 Best Wins

84-77 at home over Utah (No. 12/AP Poll) on November 14

75-57 over Miami (FL) (No. 48) on December 16

71-51 at home over Oregon (No. 88) on December 3

81-71 at home over Harvard (No. 103) on November 19

85-61 on the road over SMU (No. 104) on November 30

Texas Leaders

Rori Harmon: 14.1 PTS, 7.8 AST, 3.1 STL, 52.3 FG%, 31.8 3PT% (7-for-22)

14.1 PTS, 7.8 AST, 3.1 STL, 52.3 FG%, 31.8 3PT% (7-for-22) Taylor Jones: 16.2 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.3 STL, 1.5 BLK, 71.3 FG%

16.2 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.3 STL, 1.5 BLK, 71.3 FG% Madison Booker: 11.7 PTS, 1.2 STL, 41.4 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (8-for-30)

11.7 PTS, 1.2 STL, 41.4 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (8-for-30) Amina Muhammad: 8.9 PTS, 1.5 STL, 65.2 FG%

8.9 PTS, 1.5 STL, 65.2 FG% Gonzales: 10.5 PTS, 1.5 STL, 45.9 FG%, 47.9 3PT% (23-for-48)

Baylor Leaders

Dre'Una Edwards: 12 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.8 STL, 51.4 FG%, 32.1 3PT% (9-for-28)

12 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.8 STL, 51.4 FG%, 32.1 3PT% (9-for-28) Darianna Littlepage-Buggs: 11.5 PTS, 8.3 REB, 51.6 FG%

11.5 PTS, 8.3 REB, 51.6 FG% Andrews: 13.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 41.4 FG%, 42.6 3PT% (29-for-68)

13.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 41.4 FG%, 42.6 3PT% (29-for-68) Aijha Blackwell: 10 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.6 STL, 43.1 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (6-for-22)

10 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.6 STL, 43.1 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (6-for-22) Bella Fontleroy: 10.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 48.2 FG%, 40 3PT% (18-for-45)

Texas Performance Insights

The Longhorns' +502 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 38.6 points per game) is a result of scoring 93 points per game (fourth in college basketball) while giving up 54.4 per contest (31st in college basketball).

Baylor Performance Insights

The Bears are outscoring opponents by 31.5 points per game, with a +347 scoring differential overall. They put up 84.6 points per game (14th in college basketball) and allow 53.1 per contest (19th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.