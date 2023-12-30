Texas vs. Baylor Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - December 30
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 2:41 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Saturday's contest that pits the No. 5 Texas Longhorns (13-0) against the No. 10 Baylor Bears (11-0) at Moody Center has a projected final score of 75-67 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Texas, who is the favorite in this matchup by our model. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on December 30.
The Longhorns enter this game following a 97-52 win over Jackson State on Wednesday.
Texas vs. Baylor Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Moody Center in Austin, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Texas vs. Baylor Score Prediction
- Prediction: Texas 75, Baylor 67
Texas Schedule Analysis
- When the Longhorns took down the UConn Huskies (No. 15 in the AP's Top 25) on December 3 by a score of 80-68, it was their signature victory of the season thus far.
- The Longhorns have tied for the ninth-most Quadrant 1 wins in the country (two).
- The Longhorns have five wins versus Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the second-most in the nation.
- Against Quadrant 4 opponents, Texas is 6-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 25th-most wins.
Texas 2023-24 Best Wins
- 80-68 at home over UConn (No. 15/AP Poll) on December 3
- 88-75 on the road over Arizona (No. 42) on December 13
- 76-44 over South Florida (No. 108) on November 25
- 84-42 over Arizona State (No. 116) on November 23
- 97-52 at home over Jackson State (No. 120) on December 27
Texas Leaders
- Rori Harmon: 14.1 PTS, 7.8 AST, 3.1 STL, 52.3 FG%, 31.8 3PT% (7-for-22)
- Taylor Jones: 16.2 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.3 STL, 1.5 BLK, 71.3 FG%
- Madison Booker: 11.7 PTS, 1.2 STL, 41.4 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (8-for-30)
- Amina Muhammad: 8.9 PTS, 1.5 STL, 65.2 FG%
- Shaylee Gonzales: 10.5 PTS, 1.5 STL, 45.9 FG%, 47.9 3PT% (23-for-48)
Texas Performance Insights
- The Longhorns outscore opponents by 38.6 points per game (scoring 93 points per game to rank fourth in college basketball while allowing 54.4 per outing to rank 31st in college basketball) and have a +502 scoring differential overall.
