Texas vs. Baylor Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - December 30
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 2:41 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Saturday's game between the No. 5 Texas Longhorns (13-0) and the No. 10 Baylor Bears (11-0) at Moody Center has a projected final score of 75-67 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Texas squad taking home the win. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on December 30.
The Longhorns enter this matchup after a 97-52 victory against Jackson State on Wednesday.
Texas vs. Baylor Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Moody Center in Austin, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Texas vs. Baylor Score Prediction
- Prediction: Texas 75, Baylor 67
Texas Schedule Analysis
- The Longhorns defeated the No. 15 UConn Huskies in an 80-68 win on December 3, which was their best win of the season.
- When facing Quadrant 1 opponents, the Longhorns are 2-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the ninth-most victories.
- The Longhorns have six wins versus Quadrant 3 teams, the most in the nation.
Texas 2023-24 Best Wins
- 80-68 at home over UConn (No. 15/AP Poll) on December 3
- 88-75 on the road over Arizona (No. 42) on December 13
- 76-44 over South Florida (No. 109) on November 25
- 97-52 at home over Jackson State (No. 115) on December 27
- 84-42 over Arizona State (No. 118) on November 23
Texas Leaders
- Rori Harmon: 14.1 PTS, 7.8 AST, 3.1 STL, 52.3 FG%, 31.8 3PT% (7-for-22)
- Taylor Jones: 16.2 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.3 STL, 1.5 BLK, 71.3 FG%
- Madison Booker: 11.7 PTS, 1.2 STL, 41.4 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (8-for-30)
- Amina Muhammad: 8.9 PTS, 1.5 STL, 65.2 FG%
- Shaylee Gonzales: 10.5 PTS, 1.5 STL, 45.9 FG%, 47.9 3PT% (23-for-48)
Texas Performance Insights
- The Longhorns average 93.0 points per game (fourth in college basketball) while allowing 54.4 per contest (31st in college basketball). They have a +502 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 38.6 points per game.
