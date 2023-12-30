The Prairie View A&M Panthers (5-7) are heavy underdogs (by 27.5 points) to stop a five-game road losing streak when they visit the Texas A&M Aggies (8-4) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. The matchup has an over/under of 145.5 points.

Texas A&M vs. Prairie View A&M Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Where: College Station, Texas

College Station, Texas Venue: Reed Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Texas A&M -27.5 145.5

Texas A&M Betting Records & Stats

Texas A&M and its opponents have gone over 145.5 combined points in four of 11 games this season.

Texas A&M's games this season have had an average of 143.6 points, 1.9 fewer than this matchup's over/under.

The Aggies' ATS record is 6-5-0 this season.

Texas A&M has had more success against the spread than Prairie View A&M this season, recording an ATS record of 6-5-0, as opposed to the 5-5-0 record of Prairie View A&M.

Texas A&M vs. Prairie View A&M Over/Under Stats

Games Over 145.5 % of Games Over 145.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Texas A&M 4 36.4% 75.9 148.6 67.7 146.8 141.5 Prairie View A&M 5 50% 72.7 148.6 79.1 146.8 146.6

Additional Texas A&M Insights & Trends

The Aggies record only 3.2 fewer points per game (75.9) than the Panthers give up (79.1).

When Texas A&M totals more than 79.1 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

Texas A&M vs. Prairie View A&M Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 27.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Texas A&M 6-5-0 0-1 7-4-0 Prairie View A&M 5-5-0 0-1 5-5-0

Texas A&M vs. Prairie View A&M Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Texas A&M Prairie View A&M 15-1 Home Record 9-3 7-4 Away Record 4-14 12-3-0 Home ATS Record 5-5-0 7-3-0 Away ATS Record 6-9-0 73.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 72.4 73.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64.6 5-10-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-6-0 6-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-8-0

