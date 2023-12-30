The Prairie View A&M Panthers (5-7) will visit the Texas A&M Aggies (8-4) after dropping five consecutive road games. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023.

Texas A&M vs. Prairie View A&M Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Reed Arena in College Station, Texas

Reed Arena in College Station, Texas TV: SECN

Texas A&M Stats Insights

The Aggies make 42.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.2 percentage points lower than the Panthers have allowed to their opponents (46.3%).

Texas A&M is 3-1 when it shoots better than 46.3% from the field.

The Aggies are the 28th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Panthers rank 277th.

The Aggies put up just 3.2 fewer points per game (75.9) than the Panthers give up (79.1).

Texas A&M has a 2-1 record when scoring more than 79.1 points.

Texas A&M Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Texas A&M scored 73.1 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 0.6 fewer points than it averaged on the road (73.7).

Defensively the Aggies were better in home games last season, surrendering 60.5 points per game, compared to 67 on the road.

In home games, Texas A&M drained the same number of three-pointers per game as when playing on the road (6.3). Meanwhile, it sported a better three-point percentage at home (34%) compared to when playing on the road (33%).

