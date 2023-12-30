2024 NCAA Bracketology: Texas A&M-CC Women's March Madness Resume | January 1
Can we count on Texas A&M-CC to secure a spot in the 2024 women's NCAA Tournament? Here's a peek at its full tournament resume with bracketology insights included.
Want to bet on Texas A&M-CC's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!
How Texas A&M-CC ranks
|Record
|Southland Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|7-4
|0-0
|NR
|NR
|235
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Texas A&M-CC's best wins
In terms of its best win this season, Texas A&M-CC took down the Texas State Bobcats at home on November 26. The final score was 60-52. Tymberlin Criswell, as the leading scorer in the win over Texas State, dropped 17 points, while Alecia Westbrook was second on the squad with 11.
Next best wins
- 57-51 on the road over UT Rio Grande Valley (No. 298/RPI) on December 14
- 69-46 at home over UT Rio Grande Valley (No. 298/RPI) on December 5
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Texas A&M-CC's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 0-2 | Quadrant 4: 3-0
Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ to catch college basketball all season long!
Schedule insights
- Texas A&M-CC has been handed the 99th-ranked schedule in the nation the rest of the way, based on our predictions.
- Of the Islanders' 18 remaining games this season, 16 are against teams with worse records, and eight are against teams with records north of .500.
- A&M-Corpus Christi has 18 games left this year, including none versus Top 25 teams.
Texas A&M-CC's next game
- Matchup: Texas A&M-CC Islanders vs. Houston Christian Huskies
- Date/Time: Wednesday, January 3 at 8:00 PM ET
- Location: American Bank Center in Corpus Christi, Texas
Sportsbook promo codes
Check out betting offers for upcoming Texas A&M-CC games across these sportsbooks:
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.