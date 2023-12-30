SMU vs. South Florida Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - December 30
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 8:40 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Saturday's contest at Yuengling Center has the South Florida Bulls (8-5) matching up with the SMU Mustangs (6-5) at 7:00 PM ET (on December 30). Our computer prediction projects a close 67-64 victory for South Florida, so expect a tight matchup.
In their most recent matchup on Thursday, the Mustangs earned a 75-44 victory against Air Force.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
SMU vs. South Florida Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
SMU vs. South Florida Score Prediction
- Prediction: South Florida 67, SMU 64
Other AAC Predictions
- Tulane vs Wichita State
- UTSA vs Temple
- Tulane vs Wichita State
- South Carolina vs East Carolina
- Tulsa vs Memphis
- UAB vs Florida Atlantic
- UAB vs Florida Atlantic
SMU Schedule Analysis
- When it comes to their best win this season, the Mustangs took down the Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters on the road on December 14 by a score of 69-53.
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
SMU 2023-24 Best Wins
- 69-53 on the road over Louisiana Tech (No. 160) on December 14
- 78-55 at home over UC Riverside (No. 213) on November 6
- 75-44 at home over Air Force (No. 223) on December 21
- 69-64 at home over Sam Houston (No. 265) on December 18
- 69-54 at home over Nicholls (No. 276) on November 14
SMU Leaders
- Tiara Young: 18.1 PTS, 51.4 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (6-for-15)
- Tamia Jones: 10.5 PTS, 2.8 STL, 51.1 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (12-for-33)
- Amirah Abdur-Rahim: 10.7 PTS, 1.5 BLK, 50.5 FG%
- Chantae Embry: 9.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 46.7 FG%, 48.4 3PT% (15-for-31)
- TK Pitts: 7.1 PTS, 1.3 STL, 58.3 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (3-for-6)
SMU Performance Insights
- The Mustangs are outscoring opponents by 7.6 points per game, with a +84 scoring differential overall. They put up 72.9 points per game (93rd in college basketball) and allow 65.3 per contest (209th in college basketball).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.