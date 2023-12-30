What are SMU's chances of making the 2024 NCAA tournament? See our bracketology preview below, where we outline the team's full tournament resume.

How SMU ranks

Record AAC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 9-4 0-0 NR NR 151

SMU's best wins

On December 16, SMU registered its best win of the season, a 68-57 victory over the Florida State Seminoles, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 127) in the RPI rankings. With 24 points, Chuck Harris was the leading scorer versus Florida State. Second on the team was Zhuric Phelps, with 10 points.

Next best wins

90-47 at home over Texas A&M-Commerce (No. 133/RPI) on December 3

70-58 over West Virginia (No. 191/RPI) on November 20

90-53 at home over Western Illinois (No. 257/RPI) on November 8

70-57 at home over UL Monroe (No. 287/RPI) on November 26

78-67 at home over Lamar (No. 310/RPI) on November 9

SMU's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-3 | Quadrant 2: 1-1 | Quadrant 3: 2-0 | Quadrant 4: 5-0

Based on the RPI, SMU has three losses to Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 19th-most in the nation.

When facing Quadrant 2 teams (according to the RPI), the Mustangs are 1-1 -- tied for the 38th-most victories.

Schedule insights

SMU has the 149th-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the way.

Of the Mustangs' 18 remaining games this season, 12 are against teams with worse records, and 16 are against teams with records above .500.

SMU's upcoming schedule includes three games against Top 25-ranked opponents.

SMU's next game

Matchup: SMU Mustangs vs. Charlotte 49ers

SMU Mustangs vs. Charlotte 49ers Date/Time: Tuesday, January 2 at 9:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2 at 9:00 PM ET Location: Moody Coliseum in Dallas, Texas

Moody Coliseum in Dallas, Texas TV Channel: ESPN2

