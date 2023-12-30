The Prairie View A&M Panthers (5-7) travel to face the Texas A&M Aggies (8-4) after dropping five road games in a row. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023.

In this article, you can take a look at odds and spreads for the Texas A&M vs. Prairie View A&M matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Prairie View A&M vs. Texas A&M Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Reed Arena in College Station, Texas

Reed Arena in College Station, Texas How to Watch on TV: SEC Network

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Prairie View A&M vs. Texas A&M Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Texas A&M Moneyline Prairie View A&M Moneyline FanDuel Texas A&M (-25.5) 143.5 -10000 +3000 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Prairie View A&M vs. Texas A&M Betting Trends

Prairie View A&M has compiled a 5-6-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Panthers have not covered the spread when an underdog by 25.5 points or more this year (in one opportunity).

Texas A&M is 7-5-0 ATS this season.

In the Aggies' 12 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total eight times.

