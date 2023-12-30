Saturday's game that pits the Texas A&M Aggies (8-4) against the Prairie View A&M Panthers (5-7) at Reed Arena has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 86-61 in favor of Texas A&M, who is heavy favorites by our model. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on December 30.

The matchup has no line set.

Prairie View A&M vs. Texas A&M Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Where: College Station, Texas

College Station, Texas Venue: Reed Arena

Prairie View A&M vs. Texas A&M Score Prediction

Prediction: Texas A&M 86, Prairie View A&M 61

Spread & Total Prediction for Prairie View A&M vs. Texas A&M

Computer Predicted Spread: Texas A&M (-24.7)

Texas A&M (-24.7) Computer Predicted Total: 147.4

Texas A&M has put together a 6-5-0 record against the spread this season, while Prairie View A&M is 5-5-0. In terms of going over the point total, games involving the Aggies are 7-4-0 and the Panthers are 5-5-0.

Prairie View A&M Performance Insights

The Panthers are being outscored by 6.4 points per game, with a -77 scoring differential overall. They put up 72.7 points per game (236th in college basketball), and give up 79.1 per contest (331st in college basketball).

Prairie View A&M grabs 34.2 rebounds per game (279th in college basketball) while conceding 39.0 per contest to opponents. It is outrebounded by 4.8 boards per game.

Prairie View A&M knocks down 5.3 three-pointers per game (336th in college basketball), 1.4 fewer than its opponents.

Prairie View A&M has committed 12.6 turnovers per game (253rd in college basketball), 4.1 fewer than the 16.7 it forces (eighth in college basketball).

