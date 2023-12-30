Potter County, TX High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 30
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 12:41 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
In Potter County, Texas, there are attractive high school basketball matchups on the calendar today. Info on how to stream them is available in this article.
Potter County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Paducah High School at Highland Park High School - Amarillo
- Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on December 30
- Location: Groom, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
River Road High School at Bovina High School
- Game Time: 3:40 PM CT on December 30
- Location: Groom, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
