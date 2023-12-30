Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks (18-14) go up against Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors (15-16) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Chase Center, with a start time of 8:30 PM ET on NBCS-BA and BSSW.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Mavericks vs. Warriors matchup.

Mavericks vs. Warriors Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BA and BSSW

NBCS-BA and BSSW Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Chase Center

Mavericks vs. Warriors Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Mavericks vs. Warriors Betting Trends

The Warriors score 116.6 points per game (ninth in the NBA) and allow 115.8 (19th in the league) for a +25 scoring differential overall.

The Mavericks are outscoring opponents by 1.2 points per game, with a +36 scoring differential overall. They put up 118.8 points per game (seventh in NBA) and give up 117.6 per outing (21st in league).

The two teams average 235.4 points per game combined, 5.1 fewer than this matchup's over/under.

Opponents of these teams average 233.4 points per game combined, 7.1 fewer than this matchup's over/under.

Golden State has compiled a 14-17-0 ATS record so far this year.

Dallas has compiled a 17-15-0 record against the spread this year.

Mavericks Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG Luka Doncic 36.5 -120 33.7

Mavericks and Warriors NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Mavericks +2500 +1200 - Warriors +3000 +1600 -

