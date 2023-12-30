Tim Hardaway Jr., Top Mavericks Players to Watch vs. the Warriors - December 30
Stephen Curry and Derrick Jones Jr. are two players to watch when the Golden State Warriors (15-16) and the Dallas Mavericks (18-14) meet at Chase Center on Saturday. Tip-off is set for 8:30 PM ET.
How to Watch Mavericks vs. Warriors
- Game Day: Saturday, December 30
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- Arena: Chase Center
- Location: San Francisco, California
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BA, BSSW
Mavericks' Last Game
The Mavericks dropped their previous game to the Timberwolves, 118-110, on Thursday. Tim Hardaway Jr. starred with 32 points, and also had three boards and three assists.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Tim Hardaway Jr.
|32
|3
|3
|2
|0
|5
|Jaden Hardy
|17
|2
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Derrick Jones Jr.
|15
|9
|0
|3
|1
|1
Mavericks Players to Watch
- Hardaway's averages for the season are 18.0 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.6 assists, making 41.1% of his shots from the field and 36.2% from beyond the arc, with 3.3 triples per game (eighth in NBA).
- Jones averages 10.6 points, 3.8 boards and 1.0 assists, making 47.0% of his shots from the floor and 35.6% from 3-point range, with 1.5 treys per contest.
- Dereck Lively averages 8.9 points, 7.5 boards and 1.2 assists, making 73.4% of his shots from the field.
- Grant Williams averages 8.9 points, 3.8 boards and 1.7 assists, making 41.3% of his shots from the field and 38.3% from beyond the arc, with 2.0 triples per contest.
- Dante Exum averages 9.2 points, 3.1 boards and 2.8 assists, making 56.7% of his shots from the floor.
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Luka Doncic
|30.6
|6.9
|8.9
|1.2
|0.6
|3.3
|Tim Hardaway Jr.
|19.9
|4.1
|1.8
|0.8
|0.0
|3.1
|Dante Exum
|13.6
|3.4
|3.4
|0.8
|0.2
|1.7
|Derrick Jones Jr.
|11.0
|3.4
|1.1
|1.2
|0.6
|1.2
|Grant Williams
|7.2
|4.0
|1.8
|0.8
|0.7
|1.4
