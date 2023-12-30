Mavericks vs. Warriors: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Two of the NBA's best scorers match up when Stephen Curry (ninth, 27.4 PPG) and the Golden State Warriors (15-16) host Luka Doncic (second, 33.7 PPG) and the Dallas Mavericks (18-14) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET on NBCS-BA and BSSW. The Warriors are 4.5-point favorites. The over/under is set at 240.5 in the matchup.
Mavericks vs. Warriors Odds & Info
- When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: Chase Center in San Francisco, California
- TV: NBCS-BA and BSSW
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Warriors
|-4.5
|240.5
Mavericks Betting Records & Stats
- Dallas has played 16 games this season that have had more than 240.5 combined points scored.
- The average total for Dallas' games this season is 236.4 points, 4.1 fewer points than this game's over/under.
- Dallas is 17-15-0 ATS this year.
- The Mavericks have been victorious in three, or 25%, of the 12 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- Dallas has not won as an underdog of +145 or more on the moneyline this season in five games with those odds or longer.
- Dallas has an implied victory probability of 40.8% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
Mavericks vs Warriors Additional Info
Mavericks vs. Warriors Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 240.5
|% of Games Over 240.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Warriors
|7
|22.6%
|116.6
|235.4
|115.8
|233.4
|229.9
|Mavericks
|16
|50%
|118.8
|235.4
|117.6
|233.4
|233.6
Additional Mavericks Insights & Trends
- Dallas has gone 4-6 over its past 10 contests, with a 5-5 record against the spread in that span.
- In their past 10 contests, the Mavericks have hit the over three times.
- Dallas has performed better against the spread away (11-6-0) than at home (6-9-0) this season.
- The Mavericks' 118.8 points per game are only 3.0 more points than the 115.8 the Warriors give up.
- Dallas has put together a 14-5 ATS record and a 16-3 overall record in games it scores more than 115.8 points.
Mavericks vs. Warriors Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Mavericks
|17-15
|2-4
|19-13
|Warriors
|14-17
|4-8
|17-14
Mavericks vs. Warriors Point Insights
|Mavericks
|Warriors
|118.8
|116.6
|7
|9
|14-5
|10-5
|16-3
|12-3
|117.6
|115.8
|21
|19
|9-3
|9-11
|9-3
|12-8
