In San Francisco, California on Saturday, December 30 at 8:30 PM ET, Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks (18-14) play Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors (15-16).

Buy Tickets for This Game on Ticketmaster!

Mavericks vs. Warriors Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-BA and BSSW

NBCS-BA and BSSW Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Arena: Chase Center

Chase Center Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Luka Doncic vs. Stephen Curry Fantasy Comparison

Stat Luka Doncic Stephen Curry Total Fantasy Pts 1672.8 1117.7 Fantasy Pts Per Game 57.7 38.5 Fantasy Rank 26 2

Buy Curry and Dončić gear on Fanatics!

Luka Doncic vs. Stephen Curry Insights

Luka Doncic & the Mavericks

Doncic gives the Mavericks 33.7 points, 8.4 boards and 9.2 assists per game. He also averages 1.4 steals and 0.6 blocks.

The Mavericks outscore opponents by 1.2 points per game (posting 118.8 points per game, seventh in league, and allowing 117.6 per outing, 21st in NBA) and have a +36 scoring differential.

Dallas ranks 23rd in the league at 42.1 rebounds per game. That's 4.3 fewer than the 46.4 its opponents average.

The Mavericks knock down 15.4 three-pointers per game (second-most in the league) at a 36.7% rate (14th in NBA), compared to the 13.2 per game their opponents make, at a 37.1% rate.

Dallas has had fewer turnovers than its opponents this season, committing 11.5 per game (second in NBA) while forcing 13.8 (ninth in league).

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Stephen Curry & the Warriors

Curry's numbers on the season are 27.4 points, 4.4 assists and 4.5 boards per contest, shooting 45.8% from the floor and 41.0% from beyond the arc, with 4.7 made 3-pointers per contest (first in NBA).

The Warriors score 116.6 points per game (ninth in the NBA) and give up 115.8 (19th in the league) for a +25 scoring differential overall.

Golden State grabs 47.3 rebounds per game (first in the league) while allowing 43.2 per contest to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 4.1 boards per game.

The Warriors connect on 14.7 three-pointers per game (fourth-most in the league) at a 36.7% rate (14th in the NBA), compared to the 12.4 per game their opponents make at a 34.7% rate.

Golden State loses the turnover battle by 2.5 per game, committing 14.7 (27th in the league) while its opponents average 12.2.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Luka Doncic vs. Stephen Curry Advanced Stats

Stat Luka Doncic Stephen Curry Plus/Minus Per Game 2.2 -1.3 Usage Percentage 36.0% 30.8% True Shooting Pct 61.8% 64.1% Total Rebound Pct 12.4% 7.2% Assist Pct 41.9% 22.0%

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.