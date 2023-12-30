When the Dallas Cowboys and the Detroit Lions match up in Week 17 on Saturday at 8:15 PM ET, will KaVontae Turpin score a touchdown? To see how he measures up in this week's matchup and whether he's a good bet to cash his anytime TD prop, continue reading.

Will KaVontae Turpin score a touchdown against the Lions?

Odds to score a TD this game: +450 (Bet $10 to win $45.00 if he scores a TD)

Turpin has posted 127 yards (on 12 catches) with three TDs. He's been targeted 18 times, and is averaging 9.1 yards per game.

Turpin has a touchdown catch in three of 11 games this season, but no games with more than one.

He has had one game with a rushing TD.

KaVontae Turpin Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Giants 3 2 11 0 Week 2 Jets 1 1 9 0 Week 4 Patriots 1 1 5 0 Week 5 @49ers 1 1 26 1 Week 8 Rams 2 1 13 0 Week 9 @Eagles 1 1 5 1 Week 11 @Panthers 3 2 10 0 Week 12 Commanders 1 1 34 1 Week 13 Seahawks 3 1 10 0 Week 14 Eagles 1 0 0 0 Week 16 @Dolphins 1 1 4 0

