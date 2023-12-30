The UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (3-9) welcome in the Incarnate Word Cardinals (4-7) after dropping three home games in a row. It tips at 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023.

In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the UT Rio Grande Valley vs. Incarnate Word matchup.

Incarnate Word vs. UT Rio Grande Valley Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: UTRGV Fieldhouse in Edinburg, Texas

UTRGV Fieldhouse in Edinburg, Texas How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Incarnate Word vs. UT Rio Grande Valley Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total UT Rio Grande Valley Moneyline Incarnate Word Moneyline FanDuel UT Rio Grande Valley (-3.5) 155.5 -188 +152 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Incarnate Word vs. UT Rio Grande Valley Betting Trends

Incarnate Word is 5-4-1 ATS this season.

The Cardinals are 3-3-1 ATS this season when playing as at least 4-point underdogs.

UT Rio Grande Valley is 4-6-0 ATS this season.

So far this season, five out of the Vaqueros' 10 games have hit the over.

