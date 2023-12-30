The Houston Cougars (9-2) aim to build on a three-game home winning streak when hosting the Texas Tech Red Raiders (11-2) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET.

Houston Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Fertitta Center in Houston, Texas

Fertitta Center in Houston, Texas TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Houston vs. Texas Tech Scoring Comparison

The Red Raiders score 9.6 more points per game (73.2) than the Cougars give up to opponents (63.6).

Texas Tech is 7-1 when it scores more than 63.6 points.

Houston is 8-1 when it gives up fewer than 73.2 points.

The Cougars average 79.6 points per game, 24.4 more points than the 55.2 the Red Raiders allow.

When Houston scores more than 55.2 points, it is 9-0.

When Texas Tech allows fewer than 79.6 points, it is 11-2.

The Cougars shoot 40.2% from the field, 2.1% higher than the Red Raiders concede defensively.

The Red Raiders shoot 42.2% from the field, 4.1% higher than the Cougars allow.

Houston Leaders

Laila Blair: 15.7 PTS, 2.9 STL, 40.6 FG%, 25.9 3PT% (14-for-54)

15.7 PTS, 2.9 STL, 40.6 FG%, 25.9 3PT% (14-for-54) N'Yah Boyd: 11.1 PTS, 2 STL, 33.9 FG%, 22.9 3PT% (11-for-48)

11.1 PTS, 2 STL, 33.9 FG%, 22.9 3PT% (11-for-48) Bria Patterson: 9.5 PTS, 1.6 STL, 35.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (12-for-36)

9.5 PTS, 1.6 STL, 35.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (12-for-36) Kamryn Jones: 5.9 PTS, 1.9 STL, 40.3 FG%, 25 3PT% (3-for-12)

5.9 PTS, 1.9 STL, 40.3 FG%, 25 3PT% (3-for-12) Britney Onyeje: 7.3 PTS, 1.7 STL, 30.4 FG%, 30.3 3PT% (20-for-66)

Houston Schedule