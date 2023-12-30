The Houston Cougars (9-2) aim to build on a three-game home winning streak when hosting the Texas Tech Red Raiders (11-2) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET.

Houston Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Fertitta Center in Houston, Texas
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Houston vs. Texas Tech Scoring Comparison

  • The Red Raiders score 9.6 more points per game (73.2) than the Cougars give up to opponents (63.6).
  • Texas Tech is 7-1 when it scores more than 63.6 points.
  • Houston is 8-1 when it gives up fewer than 73.2 points.
  • The Cougars average 79.6 points per game, 24.4 more points than the 55.2 the Red Raiders allow.
  • When Houston scores more than 55.2 points, it is 9-0.
  • When Texas Tech allows fewer than 79.6 points, it is 11-2.
  • The Cougars shoot 40.2% from the field, 2.1% higher than the Red Raiders concede defensively.
  • The Red Raiders shoot 42.2% from the field, 4.1% higher than the Cougars allow.

Houston Leaders

  • Laila Blair: 15.7 PTS, 2.9 STL, 40.6 FG%, 25.9 3PT% (14-for-54)
  • N'Yah Boyd: 11.1 PTS, 2 STL, 33.9 FG%, 22.9 3PT% (11-for-48)
  • Bria Patterson: 9.5 PTS, 1.6 STL, 35.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (12-for-36)
  • Kamryn Jones: 5.9 PTS, 1.9 STL, 40.3 FG%, 25 3PT% (3-for-12)
  • Britney Onyeje: 7.3 PTS, 1.7 STL, 30.4 FG%, 30.3 3PT% (20-for-66)

Houston Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/14/2023 @ UTSA W 66-64 UTSA Convocation Center
12/17/2023 @ Washington State L 95-48 Beasley Coliseum
12/20/2023 Rice W 71-63 Fertitta Center
12/30/2023 Texas Tech - Fertitta Center
1/3/2024 @ Kansas State - Bramlage Coliseum
1/6/2024 @ Baylor - Foster Pavilion

