How to Watch Houston vs. Pennsylvania on TV or Live Stream - December 30
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 12:29 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
The No. 3 Houston Cougars (12-0) will be attempting to continue an eight-game home winning run when taking on the Pennsylvania Quakers (8-5) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Fertitta Center. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Houston vs. Pennsylvania Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Fertitta Center in Houston, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other Big 12 Games
- Kansas vs Wichita State (4:00 PM ET | December 30)
- West Virginia vs Ohio State (7:00 PM ET | December 30)
Houston Stats Insights
- This season, the Cougars have a 43.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.3% lower than the 43.8% of shots the Quakers' opponents have made.
- Houston has a 4-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 43.8% from the field.
- The Quakers are the 77th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Cougars sit at 33rd.
- The Cougars average 75.5 points per game, only 3.9 more points than the 71.6 the Quakers give up.
- When Houston puts up more than 71.6 points, it is 8-0.
Houston Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Houston posted 77.3 points per game at home last year. Away from home, it averaged 75.6 points per contest.
- Defensively the Cougars were better at home last year, allowing 54.4 points per game, compared to 60.9 when playing on the road.
- Houston averaged 7.9 three-pointers per game with a 34.0% shooting percentage from downtown in home games, which was 0.9 fewer threes and 5.3% points worse than it averaged away from home (8.8, 39.3%).
Houston Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/9/2023
|Jackson State
|W 89-55
|Fertitta Center
|12/16/2023
|Texas A&M
|W 70-66
|Toyota Center
|12/21/2023
|Texas State
|W 72-37
|Fertitta Center
|12/30/2023
|Pennsylvania
|-
|Fertitta Center
|1/6/2024
|West Virginia
|-
|Fertitta Center
|1/9/2024
|@ Iowa State
|-
|James H. Hilton Coliseum
