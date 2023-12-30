The Dallas Cowboys (10-5) host the Detroit Lions (11-4) at AT&T Stadium on Saturday, December 30, 2023.

How to Watch Cowboys vs. Lions

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Where: AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas

AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas TV: ESPN

Cowboys Insights

The Cowboys score 6.4 more points per game (30.1) than the Lions surrender (23.7).

The Cowboys average 40.7 more yards per game (366.2) than the Lions allow per matchup (325.5).

This season, Dallas runs for 24.6 more yards per game (115.2) than Detroit allows per outing (90.6).

This year, the Cowboys have 13 turnovers, six fewer than the Lions have takeaways (19).

Cowboys Home Performance

At home, the Cowboys score 39.9 points per game and concede 15.4. That's more than they score overall (30.1), but less than they allow (19.1).

The Cowboys rack up 431.7 yards per game at home (65.5 more than their overall average), and concede 289.4 at home (10.3 less than overall).

At home, Dallas accumulates 302.9 passing yards per game and gives up 202.9. That's more than it gains (251) and allows (184) overall.

At home, the Cowboys rack up 128.9 rushing yards per game and give up 86.6. That's more than they gain overall (115.2), and less than they allow (115.7).

At home, the Cowboys convert 53.6% of third downs and allow 33.7% to be converted. That's more than they convert overall (47.6%), and less than they allow (38.8%).

Cowboys Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 12/10/2023 Philadelphia W 33-13 NBC 12/17/2023 at Buffalo L 31-10 FOX 12/24/2023 at Miami L 22-20 FOX 12/30/2023 Detroit - ABC/ESPN 1/7/2024 at Washington - -

