CeeDee Lamb will be running routes against the 10th-worst passing defense in the NFL when his Dallas Cowboys play the Detroit Lions in Week 17, on Saturday at 8:15 PM ET.

Lamb's 109 grabs are good enough for a team-leading 1,424 total yards (and an average of 94.9 per game) and nine scores. He has been targeted 151 times.

Lamb vs. the Lions

Lamb vs the Lions (since 2021): 1 GP / 70 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 70 REC YPG / REC TD Four players have collected 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Detroit in the 2023 season.

The Lions have surrendered a TD pass to 21 opposing players this year.

Detroit has given up at least two TD receptions to three opposing players on the season.

The 234.9 passing yards per game given up by the Lions defense makes them the NFL's 23rd-ranked pass defense.

Opponents of the Lions have totaled 24 touchdowns through the air (1.6 per game). The Lions' defense is 25th in the league in that category.

CeeDee Lamb Receiving Props vs. the Lions

Receiving Yards: 98.5 (-115)

Lamb Receiving Insights

Lamb, in the receiving game, has gone over on his receiving yards prop in eight of 15 games this year.

Lamb has been targeted on 151 of his team's 536 passing attempts this season (28.2% target share).

He has 1,424 receiving yards on 151 targets to rank 22nd in NFL play with 9.4 yards per target.

Lamb has grabbed a touchdown pass in eight of 15 games this year, including more than one TD reception in one contest.

He has 11 total touchdowns this season (25.6% of his team's 43 offensive TDs).

With 25 red zone targets, Lamb has been on the receiving end of 27.5% of his team's 91 red zone pass attempts.

Lamb's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Dolphins 12/24/2023 Week 16 10 TAR / 6 REC / 118 YDS / 1 TD 2 ATT / 14 YDS / 0 TDs at Bills 12/17/2023 Week 15 10 TAR / 7 REC / 53 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / 3 YDS / 1 TD vs. Eagles 12/10/2023 Week 14 10 TAR / 6 REC / 71 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Seahawks 11/30/2023 Week 13 17 TAR / 12 REC / 116 YDS / 1 TD 2 ATT / 30 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Commanders 11/23/2023 Week 12 9 TAR / 4 REC / 53 YDS / 1 TD 1 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.