The Dallas Cowboys and the Detroit Lions are set to play in a Week 17 matchup at 8:15 PM ET on Saturday. Will Brandin Cooks find his way into the end zone in this game? Let's take a look at the anytime TD odds and analyze his recent stats and trends.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Cooks will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Brandin Cooks score a touchdown against the Lions?

Odds to score a TD this game: +175 (Bet $10 to win $17.50 if he scores a TD)

Cooks' 43 catches have turned into 558 yards (39.9 per game) and six TDs. He has been targeted on 65 occasions.

Cooks has a touchdown catch in six of 14 games this year, but no games with more than one.

Brandin Cooks Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Giants 4 2 22 0 Week 3 @Cardinals 7 2 17 0 Week 4 Patriots 4 4 27 0 Week 5 @49ers 4 1 7 0 Week 6 @Chargers 4 4 36 1 Week 8 Rams 4 3 49 1 Week 9 @Eagles 2 1 7 0 Week 10 Giants 10 9 173 1 Week 11 @Panthers 4 3 42 0 Week 12 Commanders 5 4 72 1 Week 13 Seahawks 4 4 45 1 Week 14 Eagles 5 2 37 0 Week 15 @Bills 6 2 10 0 Week 16 @Dolphins 2 2 14 1

Rep Brandin Cooks with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.