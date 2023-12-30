What are Baylor's chances of reaching the 2024 women's March Madness tournament? See our bracketology preview below, where we highlight the team's full tournament resume.

How Baylor ranks

Record Big 12 Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 12-0 1-0 10 14 48

Baylor's best wins

Baylor beat the No. 5 Texas Longhorns, 85-79, on December 30, in its best win of the season. Against Texas, Jada Walker led the team by tallying 19 points to go along with three rebounds and three assists.

Next best wins

75-57 over Miami (FL) (No. 34/RPI) on December 16

84-77 at home over Utah (No. 12/AP Poll) on November 14

71-51 at home over Oregon (No. 68/RPI) on December 3

81-71 at home over Harvard (No. 104/RPI) on November 19

85-53 at home over Southern (No. 124/RPI) on November 6

Baylor's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 2-0 | Quadrant 2: 2-0 | Quadrant 3: 5-0 | Quadrant 4: 3-0

According to the RPI, Baylor has two wins versus Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 10th-most in Division 1.

The Bears have tied for the 20th-most Quadrant 2 victories in the country according to the RPI (two).

According to the RPI, Baylor has five wins over Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the eighth-most in the country.

Schedule insights

Baylor has been handed the 92nd-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the way.

When it comes to the Bears' upcoming schedule, they have 14 games remaining against teams that have a worse record, and they have 17 contests against teams over .500.

Baylor's upcoming schedule includes five games against Top 25-ranked opponents.

Baylor's next game

Matchup: Baylor Bears vs. TCU Horned Frogs

Baylor Bears vs. TCU Horned Frogs Date/Time: Wednesday, January 3 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3 at 8:00 PM ET Location: Foster Pavilion in Waco, Texas

Foster Pavilion in Waco, Texas TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

