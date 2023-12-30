What are Abilene Christian's chances of reaching the 2024 March Madness tournament? See our bracketology preview below, where we outline the team's full tournament resume.

How Abilene Christian ranks

Record WAC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 6-8 1-2 NR NR 238

Abilene Christian's best wins

Against the Fordham Rams on November 19, Abilene Christian notched its best win of the season, which was a 59-45 victory. Against Fordham, Ali Abdou Dibba led the team by tallying 15 points to go along with five rebounds and three assists.

Next best wins

64-59 on the road over Oklahoma State (No. 249/RPI) on November 6

77-71 over San Jose State (No. 271/RPI) on November 17

88-82 at home over UTEP (No. 277/RPI) on December 17

91-89 at home over UT Rio Grande Valley (No. 305/RPI) on January 6

Abilene Christian's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-0 | Quadrant 2: 0-2 | Quadrant 3: 0-3 | Quadrant 4: 5-3

Against Quadrant 2 opponents (according to the RPI), the Wildcats are 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the 42nd-most defeats.

Schedule insights

In terms of toughness, using our predictions, Abilene Christian has been handed the 174th-ranked schedule the rest of the way.

The Wildcats' upcoming schedule features six games against teams with worse records and 11 games against teams with records above .500.

Abilene Christian's upcoming schedule includes no games versus Top 25-ranked opponents.

Abilene Christian's next game

Matchup: Grand Canyon Antelopes vs. Abilene Christian Wildcats

Grand Canyon Antelopes vs. Abilene Christian Wildcats Date/Time: Thursday, January 11 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 11 at 9:00 PM ET Location: Grand Canyon University Arena in Phoenix, Arizona

Grand Canyon University Arena in Phoenix, Arizona TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

