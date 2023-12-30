The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (10-3) will look to continue a six-game winning stretch when hosting the Abilene Christian Wildcats (5-7) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at E. A. Diddle Arena. This matchup is at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Abilene Christian vs. Western Kentucky Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: E. A. Diddle Arena in Bowling Green, Kentucky

E. A. Diddle Arena in Bowling Green, Kentucky TV: ESPN+

Abilene Christian Stats Insights

The Wildcats have shot at a 43.6% clip from the field this season, 2.7 percentage points greater than the 40.9% shooting opponents of the Hilltoppers have averaged.

Abilene Christian has put together a 4-2 straight-up record in games it shoots above 40.9% from the field.

The Hilltoppers are the rebounding team in the country, the Wildcats rank 250th.

The Wildcats score an average of 75.8 points per game, only three more points than the 72.8 the Hilltoppers allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 72.8 points, Abilene Christian is 3-4.

Abilene Christian Home & Away Comparison

Abilene Christian averages 86.4 points per game at home, and 68 on the road.

In 2023-24 the Wildcats are allowing 0.6 fewer points per game at home (77.4) than away (78).

Beyond the arc, Abilene Christian knocks down fewer triples away (5.5 per game) than at home (5.6), but makes a higher percentage away (32.4%) than at home (30.1%).

