How to Watch the Abilene Christian vs. Louisiana Tech Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 30
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 7:56 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
The Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters (5-9) will attempt to continue a three-game winning stretch when visiting the Abilene Christian Wildcats (5-5) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Teague Center. This game is at 2:00 PM ET.
Keep reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to check out our score picks!
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Abilene Christian Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Teague Center in Abilene, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Abilene Christian vs. Louisiana Tech Scoring Comparison
- The Lady Techsters score only 4.3 fewer points per game (62.9) than the Wildcats give up (67.2).
- Louisiana Tech is 4-0 when it scores more than 67.2 points.
- Abilene Christian has a 4-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 62.9 points.
- The Wildcats score 9.1 more points per game (73.8) than the Lady Techsters allow (64.7).
- When Abilene Christian totals more than 64.7 points, it is 5-2.
- Louisiana Tech is 5-5 when giving up fewer than 73.8 points.
- The Wildcats are making 41.4% of their shots from the field, the same percentage the Lady Techsters allow to opponents.
- The Lady Techsters shoot 40.5% from the field, just 1.5 lower than the Wildcats concede.
Abilene Christian Leaders
- Bella Earle: 13.1 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.2 STL, 43.3 FG%, 34.5 3PT% (20-for-58)
- Payton Hull: 16.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 49.1 FG%, 44.0 3PT% (33-for-75)
- Aspen Thornton: 11.4 PTS, 2.0 STL, 37.5 FG%, 39.5 3PT% (15-for-38)
- Addison Martin: 11.0 PTS, 1.1 STL, 43.3 FG%
- Emma Troxell: 3.8 PTS, 34.1 FG%, 11.8 3PT% (2-for-17)
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Abilene Christian Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/5/2023
|@ TCU
|L 77-60
|Schollmaier Arena
|12/11/2023
|McMurry
|W 91-55
|Teague Center
|12/18/2023
|@ Western Kentucky
|L 72-68
|E. A. Diddle Arena
|12/30/2023
|Louisiana Tech
|-
|Teague Center
|1/6/2024
|@ UT Rio Grande Valley
|-
|UTRGV Fieldhouse
|1/11/2024
|Grand Canyon
|-
|Teague Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.