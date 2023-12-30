The Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters (5-9) will attempt to continue a three-game winning stretch when visiting the Abilene Christian Wildcats (5-5) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Teague Center. This game is at 2:00 PM ET.

Abilene Christian Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Teague Center in Abilene, Texas

Teague Center in Abilene, Texas TV: ESPN+

Abilene Christian vs. Louisiana Tech Scoring Comparison

The Lady Techsters score only 4.3 fewer points per game (62.9) than the Wildcats give up (67.2).

Louisiana Tech is 4-0 when it scores more than 67.2 points.

Abilene Christian has a 4-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 62.9 points.

The Wildcats score 9.1 more points per game (73.8) than the Lady Techsters allow (64.7).

When Abilene Christian totals more than 64.7 points, it is 5-2.

Louisiana Tech is 5-5 when giving up fewer than 73.8 points.

The Wildcats are making 41.4% of their shots from the field, the same percentage the Lady Techsters allow to opponents.

The Lady Techsters shoot 40.5% from the field, just 1.5 lower than the Wildcats concede.

Abilene Christian Leaders

Bella Earle: 13.1 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.2 STL, 43.3 FG%, 34.5 3PT% (20-for-58)

13.1 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.2 STL, 43.3 FG%, 34.5 3PT% (20-for-58) Payton Hull: 16.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 49.1 FG%, 44.0 3PT% (33-for-75)

16.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 49.1 FG%, 44.0 3PT% (33-for-75) Aspen Thornton: 11.4 PTS, 2.0 STL, 37.5 FG%, 39.5 3PT% (15-for-38)

11.4 PTS, 2.0 STL, 37.5 FG%, 39.5 3PT% (15-for-38) Addison Martin: 11.0 PTS, 1.1 STL, 43.3 FG%

11.0 PTS, 1.1 STL, 43.3 FG% Emma Troxell: 3.8 PTS, 34.1 FG%, 11.8 3PT% (2-for-17)

Abilene Christian Schedule