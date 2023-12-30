The Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters (5-9) will attempt to continue a three-game winning stretch when visiting the Abilene Christian Wildcats (5-5) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Teague Center. This game is at 2:00 PM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to check out our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Abilene Christian Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Teague Center in Abilene, Texas
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Abilene Christian vs. Louisiana Tech Scoring Comparison

  • The Lady Techsters score only 4.3 fewer points per game (62.9) than the Wildcats give up (67.2).
  • Louisiana Tech is 4-0 when it scores more than 67.2 points.
  • Abilene Christian has a 4-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 62.9 points.
  • The Wildcats score 9.1 more points per game (73.8) than the Lady Techsters allow (64.7).
  • When Abilene Christian totals more than 64.7 points, it is 5-2.
  • Louisiana Tech is 5-5 when giving up fewer than 73.8 points.
  • The Wildcats are making 41.4% of their shots from the field, the same percentage the Lady Techsters allow to opponents.
  • The Lady Techsters shoot 40.5% from the field, just 1.5 lower than the Wildcats concede.

Abilene Christian Leaders

  • Bella Earle: 13.1 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.2 STL, 43.3 FG%, 34.5 3PT% (20-for-58)
  • Payton Hull: 16.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 49.1 FG%, 44.0 3PT% (33-for-75)
  • Aspen Thornton: 11.4 PTS, 2.0 STL, 37.5 FG%, 39.5 3PT% (15-for-38)
  • Addison Martin: 11.0 PTS, 1.1 STL, 43.3 FG%
  • Emma Troxell: 3.8 PTS, 34.1 FG%, 11.8 3PT% (2-for-17)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Abilene Christian Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/5/2023 @ TCU L 77-60 Schollmaier Arena
12/11/2023 McMurry W 91-55 Teague Center
12/18/2023 @ Western Kentucky L 72-68 E. A. Diddle Arena
12/30/2023 Louisiana Tech - Teague Center
1/6/2024 @ UT Rio Grande Valley - UTRGV Fieldhouse
1/11/2024 Grand Canyon - Teague Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.