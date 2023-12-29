The No. 21 Texas Longhorns (9-2) are heavy favorites (-14.5) as they attempt to build on a five-game home winning streak when they take on the UNC Greensboro Spartans (9-3) on Friday, December 29, 2023 at Moody Center. The matchup airs at 8:00 PM ET on Longhorn Network. The matchup's over/under is 142.5.

Texas vs. UNC Greensboro Odds & Info

Date: Friday, December 29, 2023

Friday, December 29, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: Longhorn Network

Longhorn Network Where: Austin, Texas

Austin, Texas Venue: Moody Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Texas -14.5 142.5

Texas Betting Records & Stats

Texas' games this season have featured more combined points than this contest's total of 142.5 points eight times.

Texas' contests this year have an average point total of 146.8, 4.3 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Longhorns are 3-8-0 against the spread this season.

Texas has covered less often than UNC Greensboro this season, recording an ATS record of 3-8-0, as opposed to the 3-6-0 mark of UNC Greensboro.

Texas vs. UNC Greensboro Over/Under Stats

Games Over 142.5 % of Games Over 142.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Texas 8 72.7% 79.8 161.8 67 136.9 147.5 UNC Greensboro 6 66.7% 82 161.8 69.9 136.9 143.1

Additional Texas Insights & Trends

The Longhorns average 79.8 points per game, 9.9 more points than the 69.9 the Spartans allow.

Texas is 3-7 against the spread and 9-1 overall when scoring more than 69.9 points.

Texas vs. UNC Greensboro Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 14.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Texas 3-8-0 2-6 5-6-0 UNC Greensboro 3-6-0 1-0 7-2-0

Texas vs. UNC Greensboro Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Texas UNC Greensboro 17-1 Home Record 11-3 4-6 Away Record 8-6 9-8-0 Home ATS Record 4-7-0 4-6-0 Away ATS Record 8-5-0 84.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 76.1 69.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 70.5 9-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-7-0 5-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-7-0

