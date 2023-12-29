The No. 21 Texas Longhorns (9-2) hope to build on a three-game winning stretch when they host the UNC Greensboro Spartans (9-3) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29, 2023 at Moody Center. The contest airs on Longhorn Network.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Texas vs. UNC Greensboro Game Info

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Moody Center in Austin, Texas

Moody Center in Austin, Texas TV: LHN

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Big 12 Games

Texas Stats Insights

The Longhorns are shooting 49.3% from the field this season, 10.3 percentage points higher than the 39.0% the Spartans allow to opponents.

Texas has a 9-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 39.0% from the field.

The Spartans are the 89th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Longhorns sit at 138th.

The Longhorns record 79.8 points per game, 9.9 more points than the 69.9 the Spartans give up.

Texas is 9-1 when scoring more than 69.9 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Texas Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Texas posted 84.8 points per game at home last season, compared to 69.4 points per game in away games, a difference of 15.4 points per contest.

Defensively the Longhorns were better in home games last season, surrendering 67.4 points per game, compared to 72.0 when playing on the road.

In terms of three-pointers, Texas performed better in home games last season, sinking 8.1 threes per game with a 36.2% three-point percentage, compared to 6.3 threes per game and a 31.8% three-point percentage on the road.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Texas Upcoming Schedule