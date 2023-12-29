How to Watch Texas vs. UNC Greensboro on TV or Live Stream - December 29
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 1:17 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
The No. 21 Texas Longhorns (9-2) hope to build on a three-game winning stretch when they host the UNC Greensboro Spartans (9-3) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29, 2023 at Moody Center. The contest airs on Longhorn Network.
Texas vs. UNC Greensboro Game Info
- When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Moody Center in Austin, Texas
- TV: LHN
How to Watch Other Big 12 Games
- Evansville vs Cincinnati (7:00 PM ET | December 29)
- Bethune-Cookman vs UCF (7:00 PM ET | December 29)
Texas Stats Insights
- The Longhorns are shooting 49.3% from the field this season, 10.3 percentage points higher than the 39.0% the Spartans allow to opponents.
- Texas has a 9-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 39.0% from the field.
- The Spartans are the 89th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Longhorns sit at 138th.
- The Longhorns record 79.8 points per game, 9.9 more points than the 69.9 the Spartans give up.
- Texas is 9-1 when scoring more than 69.9 points.
Texas Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Texas posted 84.8 points per game at home last season, compared to 69.4 points per game in away games, a difference of 15.4 points per contest.
- Defensively the Longhorns were better in home games last season, surrendering 67.4 points per game, compared to 72.0 when playing on the road.
- In terms of three-pointers, Texas performed better in home games last season, sinking 8.1 threes per game with a 36.2% three-point percentage, compared to 6.3 threes per game and a 31.8% three-point percentage on the road.
Texas Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/9/2023
|Houston Christian
|W 77-50
|Moody Center
|12/16/2023
|LSU
|W 96-85
|Toyota Center
|12/22/2023
|Texas A&M-CC
|W 71-55
|Moody Center
|12/29/2023
|UNC Greensboro
|-
|Moody Center
|1/1/2024
|UT Arlington
|-
|Moody Center
|1/6/2024
|Texas Tech
|-
|Moody Center
