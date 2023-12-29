The Tarleton State Texans (8-4) play the Loyola Marymount Lions (7-6) on Friday, December 29, 2023 at Gersten Pavilion. It starts at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the Loyola Marymount vs. Tarleton State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Tarleton State vs. Loyola Marymount Game Info

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Gersten Pavilion in Los Angeles, California

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Tarleton State vs. Loyola Marymount Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Tarleton State vs. Loyola Marymount Betting Trends

Tarleton State has won five games against the spread this year, while failing to cover four times.

The Texans have covered the spread twice when an underdog by 7.5 points or more this year (in four opportunities).

Loyola Marymount is 5-8-0 ATS this season.

A total of six out of the Lions' 13 games this season have gone over the point total.

