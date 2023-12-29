How to Watch Tarleton State vs. Loyola Marymount on TV or Live Stream - December 29
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 3:21 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Loyola Marymount Lions (7-6) play the Tarleton State Texans (8-4) at 10:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29, 2023 on ESPN+.
Tarleton State vs. Loyola Marymount Game Info
- When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Gersten Pavilion in Los Angeles, California
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other WAC Games
Tarleton State Stats Insights
- The Texans' 43.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 1.5 percentage points higher than the Lions have allowed to their opponents (41.9%).
- Tarleton State is 6-0 when it shoots higher than 41.9% from the field.
- The Texans are the 198th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Lions sit at 175th.
- The Texans average just 1.5 more points per game (70.3) than the Lions give up to opponents (68.8).
- Tarleton State has put together a 5-0 record in games it scores more than 68.8 points.
Tarleton State Home & Away Comparison
- Tarleton State scores 81.8 points per game at home, and 61.8 on the road.
- In 2023-24 the Texans are giving up 13.4 fewer points per game at home (59.0) than away (72.4).
- At home, Tarleton State makes 4.4 trifectas per game, 0.4 more than it averages on the road (4.0). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (26.5%) than away (23.8%).
Tarleton State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/12/2023
|Sterling (KS)
|W 85-47
|Wisdom Gym
|12/18/2023
|Jacksonville State
|L 65-62
|Wisdom Gym
|12/21/2023
|@ Tennessee
|L 65-46
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|12/29/2023
|@ Loyola Marymount
|-
|Gersten Pavilion
|1/4/2024
|UT Arlington
|-
|Wisdom Gym
|1/11/2024
|@ Cal Baptist
|-
|CBU Events Center
