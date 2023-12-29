SFA vs. New Orleans: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 29
The New Orleans Privateers (5-7) hope to snap a four-game road losing streak at the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (7-5) on Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET.
In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the SFA vs. New Orleans matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
SFA vs. New Orleans Game Info
- When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: William R. Johnson Coliseum in Huntsville, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
SFA vs. New Orleans Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.
SFA vs. New Orleans Betting Trends
- SFA is 5-6-0 ATS this season.
- A total of seven out of the 'Jacks' 11 games this season have hit the over.
- New Orleans is 5-3-0 ATS this season.
- In the Privateers' eight chances this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total four times.
