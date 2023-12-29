The New Orleans Privateers (5-7) will attempt to halt a four-game road losing streak at the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (7-5) on Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET.

SFA vs. New Orleans Game Info

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: William R. Johnson Coliseum in Huntsville, Texas

William R. Johnson Coliseum in Huntsville, Texas TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

SFA Stats Insights

The 'Jacks make 45.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.7 percentage points higher than the Privateers have allowed to their opponents (44.2%).

SFA is 6-2 when it shoots better than 44.2% from the field.

The Privateers are the 138th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the 'Jacks sit at 108th.

The 'Jacks score 77.9 points per game, only 1.6 more points than the 76.3 the Privateers allow.

When SFA scores more than 76.3 points, it is 6-0.

SFA Home & Away Comparison

SFA averages 80.2 points per game in home games, compared to 76.8 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 3.4 points per contest.

The 'Jacks cede 64.4 points per game when playing at home this year, compared to 72.3 in away games.

SFA is draining 5.8 three-pointers per game with a 27.4% shooting percentage from three-point land in home games, which is 1.5 fewer threes and 9.8% points worse than it is averaging on the road (7.3, 37.2%).

SFA Upcoming Schedule