Alperen Sengun and Tyrese Maxey are two players to watch on Friday at 8:00 PM ET, when the Houston Rockets (15-14) take on the Philadelphia 76ers (21-9) at Toyota Center.

How to Watch Rockets vs. 76ers

Game Day: Friday, December 29

Friday, December 29 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Arena: Toyota Center

Toyota Center Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas How to Watch on TV: Space City Home Network, NBCS-PH

Rockets' Last Game

In their most recent game, the Rockets fell to the Suns on Wednesday, 129-113. Sengun scored a team-high 24 points (and added one assist and five boards).

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Alperen Sengun 24 5 1 2 0 1 Jalen Green 23 5 3 1 0 6 Aaron Holiday 13 2 2 0 0 3

Rockets vs 76ers Additional Info

Rockets Players to Watch

Sengun is posting 20.9 points, 5.0 assists and 9.3 boards per contest.

Fred VanVleet puts up 16.9 points, 4.0 boards and 8.5 assists per game, shooting 39.2% from the field and 37.1% from beyond the arc, with 2.8 made 3-pointers per contest.

Jabari Smith Jr. is averaging 13.7 points, 1.6 assists and 8.6 boards per game.

Jalen Green puts up 16.9 points, 4.4 boards and 3.1 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.4 blocks.

Tari Eason puts up 9.4 points, 6.9 boards and 1.2 assists per game, shooting 46.6% from the field.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Alperen Sengun 21.0 9.8 3.8 1.3 0.7 0.5 Fred VanVleet 17.2 3.9 8.2 1.7 0.6 2.2 Jabari Smith Jr. 15.5 8.7 1.4 0.6 1.0 1.7 Tari Eason 10.9 6.5 0.9 2.0 0.3 0.9 Jalen Green 12.7 3.9 3.2 0.7 0.4 1.8

