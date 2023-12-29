Player prop bet options for Tyrese Maxey, Alperen Sengun and others are available when the Philadelphia 76ers visit the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center on Friday at 8:00 PM ET.

Rockets vs. 76ers Game Info

Date: Friday, December 29, 2023

Friday, December 29, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: Space City Home Network and NBCS-PH

Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Toyota Center

Rockets vs 76ers Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Houston Rockets

Alperen Sengun Props

PTS REB AST 23.5 (Over: -105) 10.5 (Over: -110) 4.5 (Over: -122)

The 23.5-point prop total for Sengun on Friday is 2.6 higher than his scoring average, which is 20.9.

His rebounding average -- 9.3 -- is 1.2 lower than his over/under on Friday.

Sengun averages 5.0 assists, 0.5 more than his over/under for Friday.

Fred VanVleet Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 18.5 (Over: -108) 4.5 (Over: +124) 7.5 (Over: -128) 2.5 (Over: -149)

Fred VanVleet's 16.9 points per game average is 1.6 fewer than Friday's over/under.

He has averaged 0.5 less rebounds per game (4.0) than his prop bet total in Friday's game (4.5).

VanVleet's season-long assist average -- 8.5 per game -- is 1.0 higher than Friday's assist prop bet value (7.5).

VanVleet's 2.8 made three-pointers per game is 0.3 more than his over/under in Friday's game (2.5).

Jalen Green Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 19.5 (Over: -110) 4.5 (Over: +104) 2.5 (Over: -120) 2.5 (Over: +106)

Jalen Green's 16.9-point scoring average is 2.6 less than Friday's prop total.

He averages 0.1 less rebounds than his prop bet Friday of 4.5.

Green has averaged 3.1 assists this season, 0.6 more than his prop bet on Friday.

He has made 2.0 three-pointers per game, 0.5 less than his prop bet total on Friday.

NBA Props Today: Philadelphia 76ers

Tyrese Maxey Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 28.5 (Over: -104) 3.5 (Over: -141) 6.5 (Over: +100) 3.5 (Over: +132)

Maxey has averaged 25.8 points per game during the 2023-24 season, 2.7 points less than Friday's over/under.

He has averaged 0.4 more rebounds per game (3.9) than his prop bet total in Friday's game (3.5).

Maxey has averaged 6.6 assists per game this season, 0.1 more than his prop bet for Friday (6.5).

Maxey's 3.2 made three-pointers per game is 0.3 less than his over/under in Friday's game (3.5).

Tobias Harris Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 18.5 (Over: -108) 4.5 (Over: +124) 7.5 (Over: -128) 2.5 (Over: -149)

The 21.5-point prop bet set for Tobias Harris on Friday is 4.4 higher than his scoring average on the season.

His rebounding average -- 6.1 per game -- is 0.4 less than his prop bet for Friday's game (6.5).

Harris' assists average -- 2.9 -- is 0.6 lower than Friday's over/under.

He has hit 1.2 three-pointers per game, 0.3 fewer than his prop bet total on Friday.

