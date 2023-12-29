The Philadelphia 76ers (21-9) battle the Houston Rockets (15-14) on December 29, 2023. The matchup airs on Space City Home Network and NBCS-PH.

Rockets vs. 76ers Game Info

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas

Toyota Center in Houston, Texas TV: Space City Home Network

Rockets vs 76ers Additional Info

Rockets Stats Insights

The Rockets' 46% shooting percentage from the field this season is .

Houston has put together a 6-9 straight-up record in games it shoots over 46% from the field.

The Rockets are the fifth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the 76ers sit at 12th.

The Rockets score an average of 111.8 points per game, just 1.2 more points than the 110.6 the 76ers allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 110.6 points, Houston is 7-9.

Rockets Home & Away Comparison

The Rockets average 112.9 points per game at home, 2.4 more than on the road (110.5). Defensively they allow 103.5 per game, 12.3 fewer points than on the road (115.8).

Houston is allowing fewer points at home (103.5 per game) than on the road (115.8).

The Rockets pick up 2.3 fewer assists per game at home (23.9) than on the road (26.2).

Rockets Injuries