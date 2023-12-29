How to Watch the Rockets vs. 76ers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 29
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 1:31 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
The Philadelphia 76ers (21-9) battle the Houston Rockets (15-14) on December 29, 2023. The matchup airs on Space City Home Network and NBCS-PH.
Rockets vs. 76ers Game Info
- When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas
Rockets vs 76ers Additional Info
|76ers vs Rockets Injury Report
|76ers vs Rockets Players to Watch
|76ers vs Rockets Betting Trends & Stats
|76ers vs Rockets Prediction
|76ers vs Rockets Odds/Over/Under
Rockets Stats Insights
- Houston has put together a 6-9 straight-up record in games it shoots over 46% from the field.
- Houston has put together a 6-9 straight-up record in games it shoots over 46% from the field.
- The Rockets are the fifth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the 76ers sit at 12th.
- The Rockets score an average of 111.8 points per game, just 1.2 more points than the 110.6 the 76ers allow to opponents.
- When it scores more than 110.6 points, Houston is 7-9.
Rockets Home & Away Comparison
- The Rockets average 112.9 points per game at home, 2.4 more than on the road (110.5). Defensively they allow 103.5 per game, 12.3 fewer points than on the road (115.8).
- Houston is allowing fewer points at home (103.5 per game) than on the road (115.8).
- The Rockets pick up 2.3 fewer assists per game at home (23.9) than on the road (26.2).
Rockets Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Victor Oladipo
|Out
|Knee
|Jabari Smith Jr.
|Out
|Ankle
|Dillon Brooks
|Out
|Oblique
|Tari Eason
|Questionable
|Leg
