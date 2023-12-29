Rockets vs. 76ers: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Philadelphia 76ers (21-9) face the Houston Rockets (15-14) as only 0.5-point favorites on Friday, December 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on Space City Home Network and NBCS-PH. The matchup's over/under is 218.5.
Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Rockets vs. 76ers Odds & Info
- When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas
- TV: Space City Home Network and NBCS-PH
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|76ers
|-0.5
|218.5
Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Rockets Betting Records & Stats
- Houston and its opponents have combined to score more than 218.5 points in 14 of 29 games this season.
- The average total for Houston's games this season has been 220.8, 2.3 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- Houston is 19-10-0 against the spread this season.
- The Rockets have been victorious in eight, or 40%, of the 20 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- This season, Houston has won eight of its 20 games, or 40%, when it is the underdog by at least -105 on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies Houston has a 51.2% chance of walking away with the win.
Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Rockets vs 76ers Additional Info
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Rockets vs. 76ers Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 218.5
|% of Games Over 218.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|76ers
|22
|73.3%
|121.6
|233.4
|110.6
|219.6
|228.1
|Rockets
|14
|48.3%
|111.8
|233.4
|109
|219.6
|221.9
Additional Rockets Insights & Trends
- Houston has gone 5-5 in its past 10 contests, with a 5-5 record against the spread during that span.
- The Rockets have hit the over in five of their last 10 contests.
- Against the spread, Houston has been better at home (12-4-0) than away (7-6-0).
- The Rockets' 111.8 points per game are only 1.2 more points than the 110.6 the 76ers allow.
- When it scores more than 110.6 points, Houston is 9-7 against the spread and 7-9 overall.
Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM
Rockets vs. 76ers Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 0.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Rockets
|19-10
|12-8
|11-18
|76ers
|21-9
|17-6
|20-10
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Rockets vs. 76ers Point Insights
|Rockets
|76ers
|111.8
|121.6
|24
|4
|9-7
|20-6
|7-9
|20-6
|109
|110.6
|2
|5
|18-4
|13-2
|15-7
|14-1
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.