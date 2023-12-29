The Philadelphia 76ers (21-9) face the Houston Rockets (15-14) as only 0.5-point favorites on Friday, December 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on Space City Home Network and NBCS-PH. The matchup's over/under is 218.5.

Rockets vs. 76ers Odds & Info

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas

Toyota Center in Houston, Texas TV: Space City Home Network and NBCS-PH

Favorite Spread Over/Under 76ers -0.5 218.5

Rockets Betting Records & Stats

Houston and its opponents have combined to score more than 218.5 points in 14 of 29 games this season.

The average total for Houston's games this season has been 220.8, 2.3 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Houston is 19-10-0 against the spread this season.

The Rockets have been victorious in eight, or 40%, of the 20 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, Houston has won eight of its 20 games, or 40%, when it is the underdog by at least -105 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Houston has a 51.2% chance of walking away with the win.

Rockets vs. 76ers Over/Under Stats

Games Over 218.5 % of Games Over 218.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total 76ers 22 73.3% 121.6 233.4 110.6 219.6 228.1 Rockets 14 48.3% 111.8 233.4 109 219.6 221.9

Additional Rockets Insights & Trends

Houston has gone 5-5 in its past 10 contests, with a 5-5 record against the spread during that span.

The Rockets have hit the over in five of their last 10 contests.

Against the spread, Houston has been better at home (12-4-0) than away (7-6-0).

The Rockets' 111.8 points per game are only 1.2 more points than the 110.6 the 76ers allow.

When it scores more than 110.6 points, Houston is 9-7 against the spread and 7-9 overall.

Rockets vs. 76ers Betting Splits

Rockets and 76ers Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 0.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Rockets 19-10 12-8 11-18 76ers 21-9 17-6 20-10

Rockets vs. 76ers Point Insights

Rockets 76ers 111.8 Points Scored (PG) 121.6 24 NBA Rank (PPG) 4 9-7 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 20-6 7-9 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 20-6 109 Points Allowed (PG) 110.6 2 NBA Rank (PAPG) 5 18-4 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 13-2 15-7 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 14-1

