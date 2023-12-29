Rockets vs. 76ers: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 29
The Houston Rockets (15-14), on Friday, December 29, 2023 at Toyota Center, play the Philadelphia 76ers (21-9). The game begins at 8:00 PM ET on Space City Home Network and NBCS-PH.
In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Rockets vs. 76ers matchup.
Rockets vs. 76ers Game Info
- Date: Friday, December 29, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: Space City Home Network and NBCS-PH
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Venue: Toyota Center
Rockets vs. 76ers Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|76ers Moneyline
|Rockets Moneyline
|BetMGM
|76ers (-1.5)
|219.5
|-120
|+100
|FanDuel
|76ers (-1.5)
|220
|-118
|+100
Rockets vs. 76ers Betting Trends
- The 76ers outscore opponents by 11 points per game (scoring 121.6 points per game to rank fourth in the league while giving up 110.6 per contest to rank fifth in the NBA) and have a +331 scoring differential overall.
- The Rockets are outscoring opponents by 2.8 points per game, with a +81 scoring differential overall. They put up 111.8 points per game (24th in NBA) and give up 109 per contest (second in league).
- The teams combine to score 233.4 points per game, 13.9 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- Opponents of these teams put up 219.6 points per game combined, 0.1 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- Philadelphia is 21-9-0 ATS this season.
- Houston has won 19 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 10 times.
Rockets and 76ers NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Rockets
|+12500
|+6600
|-
|76ers
|+1400
|+650
|-
