Is there high school basketball on the schedule today in Matagorda County, Texas? You bet there is. To make sure you don't miss a play, we have details on how to watch the games in the article below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Matagorda County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Palacios High School at Bloomington High School